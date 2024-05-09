Q1 2024 Prysmian SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Prysmian First Quarter 2024 Integrated Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Massimo Battaini, CEO. Please go ahead.



Massimo Battaini - Prysmian S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning and good afternoon to everyone. Welcome to the quarter 1 earnings call. Let me take you through the first major KPIs of quarter 1. We had a very good start of the year, very solid performance. The EBITDA confirmed at EUR 412 million with an outstanding 11.2% EBITDA margin, which is an unprecedented level, never hit before in the past and a strong generation of cash in the last 12 months, EUR 827 million. We are particularly satisfied of the EUR 412 million EBITDA because the comparison to last year is pretty tough, it's pretty challenging last year. You see from the bar chart on the right-hand side, we had one of the good months -- one of the best months of Industrial & Construction performance in North America since the [normalization]