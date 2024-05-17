Healthcare Realty Trust Inc's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at Upcoming Dividends and Historical Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on 2024-05-23, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-10. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Healthcare Realty Trust Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Do?

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. It considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy. It works with developers that have strong ties to a local health system and physicians. The company invests in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations, generating all of its revenue in the United States.

A Glimpse at Healthcare Realty Trust Inc's Dividend History

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1993 and currently distributes dividends quarterly. Since 2010, it has increased its dividend each year, earning it the status of a dividend achiever, a title awarded to companies that have increased their dividend annually for at least 14 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Healthcare Realty Trust Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.06% and a forward dividend yield of 8.06%, suggesting an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was 1.10%, which decreased to 0.80% per year over five years, and a decade-long growth rate stands at 0.30%.

Based on the current dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stock is approximately 8.39%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2024-03-31, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, indicating a sustainable dividend policy. The company's profitability rank of 6 out of 10, combined with a history of net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years, supports its financial health.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. However, its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a revenue model that underperforms compared to 74.6% of global competitors, which might need monitoring for long-term sustainability.

Conclusion

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, and profitability metrics paint a picture of a company with a robust dividend policy but with some concerns about revenue growth. Investors should consider these factors when planning their investment strategies. For more insights, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener to find similar investment opportunities.

