Q1 2024 GEA Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GEA Group AG Q1 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Oliver Luckenbach, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Oliver Luckenbach - GEA Group AG - IR



Thank you, Sarah, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me on the call are Stefan Klebert, our CEO; and Bernd Brinker, our CFO. Stefan will begin today's call with the highlights of the first quarter. Bernd will then cover the business and financial review before Stefan takes over again for the outlook 2024. Afterwards, we open up the call for the Q&A session. Please be aware of the cautionary language that is included in our safe harbor statement as in the material that we have distributed today.



And with that, I hand over to Stefan.



Stefan Klebert - GEA Group AG - Chairman



