Full Year 2024 Boohoo Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Mahmud Abdullah Kamani - Boohoo group plc - Co-Founder & Group Executive Chairman



Hi, guys, good morning and thanks for joining us for our FY '24 results presentation. I'll keep it nice and easy. I'll keep it sweet. Joining me are Carol, John and, for the very first time, a good man, Stephen. This year, I don't know if you know what we -- it's our 10-year anniversary since we floated where we're taking just over GBP 100 million with our whole different ball game with our magnificent, magnificent business. Bigger and better than ever, okay, we've had some challenges, but hasn't everybody? But we're dealing with it. And there is light at the end of the tunnel, not is like the sunshine, the sunshine at the end of the tunnel, and it's marvelous. All is good, all is well, and the future is bright.



So that's it from me. Until next time, I'll leave you with the guys. Thanks.



John William Lyttle - Boohoo Group plc - Group CEO & Director



Thanks, Mahmud. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our financial year '24 results presentation.