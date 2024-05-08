Q1 2024 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



This call is being recorded today Wednesday, May 8, 2024.



This call is being recorded today Wednesday, May 8, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair and CEO. Please go ahead.



Linda Hasenfratz - Linamar Corp - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of our senior team, Mark Stoddart, Dale Schneider, Elliot Burger, Kevin Hallahan, and some members of our corporate IR, marketing, finance, and legal team.



Before I begin, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer that is currently being broadcast. I'll start off with a high-level review of the quarter. Q1 was an excellent quarter and a strong start to what looks to be another solid year for us at Linamar. Financially, we once again have delivered double-digit top and bottom-line growth for the quarter.



And on a 12-month basis, I'm very