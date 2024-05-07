Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG, Financial) successfully received repayments on two construction loans, demonstrating liquidity returning to the market and the quality of the underlying assets.

The company has a conservative and defensive business strategy, which is prudent given the uncertain interest rate environment.

CMTG's management team has deep industry experience, which is beneficial for navigating through challenging capital markets and credit environments.

The company has been proactive in managing liquidity and loan resolutions, demonstrating commitment to maximizing recoveries in a challenging environment.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) maintains a long-term favorable outlook on the multifamily sector, which represents the largest exposure at 40% of their portfolio.

Negative Points

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) reported a GAAP net loss of $0.39 per share and a distributable loss of $0.12 per share for the first quarter of 2024.

The company faces continued challenges in the commercial real estate industry due to a higher rate environment and uncertainties around interest rate directions.

Three loans were placed on nonaccrual during the first quarter, negatively impacting earnings.

There is a significant amount of uncertainty and volatility in the market, particularly with the lack of clarity around future Federal Reserve actions and geopolitical tensions.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) is contending with negative leverage affecting many borrowers, which slows down repayments and makes repayment timing less predictable.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the sustainability of the dividend given the current earnings and the impact of non-accrual loans?

A: J Michael McGillis - Claros Mortgage Trust Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Treasurer: Mike noted that the distributable earnings were impacted by the seasonality of the New York City hotel portfolio. Adjusting for this, the earnings align closer to the dividend level. The dividend sustainability is reviewed quarterly with the board, considering the long-term dividend-paying capacity.

Q: What prompted the quick transition of a 4-rated loan to a realized loss?

A: Priyanka Garg - Claros Mortgage Trust Inc - Executive Vice President - Portfolio and Asset Management: Priyanka explained that new information received as they approached a foreclosure date led to credible buyers expressing interest in purchasing the loan, prompting a reassessment and decision to sell the loan for liquidity and to avoid the non-earning period associated with foreclosure and redevelopment.

Q: Could you provide an update on the liquidity situation and compliance with financial covenants?

A: J Michael McGillis - Claros Mortgage Trust Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Treasurer: Mike confirmed compliance with all financial covenants as of Q1 and mentioned ongoing constructive dialogues with lenders about modifying interest covenant mechanics, emphasizing the company's proactive deleveraging efforts.

Q: Can you elaborate on the migration of the $400 million multifamily California loan to a 4 rating this quarter?

A: Priyanka Garg - Claros Mortgage Trust Inc - Executive Vice President - Portfolio and Asset Management: The migration was due to the borrower's hesitancy to purchase an interest rate cap, leading to modification discussions. Despite this, the asset's quality and the borrower's ongoing protection efforts provide optimism for a favorable resolution.

Q: What are your observations on the depth of the loan sale market and the types of buyers involved?

A: Richard Mack - Claros Mortgage Trust Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer: Richard noted a combination of buyers, including hedge funds and family offices with development expertise, showing a robust demand for loans, whether at a discount or at par, indicating a deep market relative to available products.

Q: Could you update us on the Connecticut office loan and its leasing status?

A: Priyanka Garg - Claros Mortgage Trust Inc - Executive Vice President - Portfolio and Asset Management: The loan, maturing during the quarter, is close to extension due to a pending transaction at the sponsorship level. Despite not meeting initial leasing expectations, tenant retention has been strong, with credit support from loan guarantors providing additional security.

