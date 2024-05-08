May 08, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 08, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Yasuaki Fukumoto
IHI Corp - Director, Executive Officer, & General Manager of Finance and Accounting Division
* Hiroshi Ide
IHI Corp - President & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Editor
=====================
Yasuaki Fukumoto - IHI Corp - Director, Executive Officer, & General Manager of Finance and Accounting Division
This is Fukumoto, Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of Finance and Accounting of IHI Group. I will explain IHI Group's financial results for the fiscal year 2023 and forecast for fiscal year 2024.
This page shows the contents of today's presentation. Please turn to Page 4. This slide shows a summary of the results for FY 2023, which are broadly in line with the revised forecast that we announced on April 26th compared against the forecast as of February ninth. At the time of the third quarter earnings announcement
Full Year 2024 IHI Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 08, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...