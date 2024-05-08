Energy Transfer LP Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings, Misses EPS Estimates But Shows Revenue Growth

Comprehensive Analysis of Q1 Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported $1.24 billion, falling short of the estimated $1.259 billion.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.32 per common unit, below the estimated $0.37.
  • Revenue: Reached $21.629 billion, surpassing the estimated $20.939 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $3.88 billion from $3.43 billion year-over-year.
  • Distributable Cash Flow: Grew to $2.36 billion, marking an increase from $2.01 billion in the prior year.
  • Capital Expenditures: Allocated $461 million for growth and $115 million for maintenance in the quarter.
  • Strategic Developments: Approved projects enhancing natural gas-fired electric generation and NGL pipeline capacities.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, Energy Transfer LP (ET, Financial) unveiled its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company reported a net income attributable to partners of $1.24 billion and a basic net income per common unit of $0.32, slightly underperforming the analyst's EPS estimate of $0.37. Despite missing on the earnings per share front, Energy Transfer showcased a robust increase in revenue, amounting to $21.629 billion, surpassing the expected $20.939 billion.

1788950129206784000.png

Energy Transfer operates an extensive network of energy assets across the United States, including pipelines and storage facilities for natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's strategic assets play a crucial role in the midstream sector, providing essential services across various production basins.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw significant operational achievements for Energy Transfer, marked by record-setting crude oil transportation volumes which increased by 44%, and notable rises in crude oil terminal and NGL fractionation volumes. The financial highlights include a promising increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $3.88 billion from $3.43 billion in the prior-year quarter, and a Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) of $2.36 billion, up from $2.01 billion year-over-year.

Strategically, Energy Transfer continues to expand its capabilities with new projects aimed at enhancing its infrastructure and service offerings. This includes the approval of natural gas-fired electric generation facilities and pipeline upgrades to increase NGL takeaway capacity, which are expected to contribute positively to future operational efficiencies and capacity.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Insights

As of March 31, 2024, Energy Transfer reported total assets of $115.789 billion, an increase from $113.698 billion at the end of 2023. The balance sheet remains robust with a significant portion of the assets being long-term. The company's liquidity position is solid with no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility as of the quarter's end.

The company's cash flow activities for the quarter were also strong, supporting both operational needs and strategic growth initiatives. Capital expenditures for growth and maintenance totaled $576 million, underlining ongoing investments in asset reliability and expansion projects.

Market Position and Future Outlook

Energy Transfer benefits from a diversified portfolio that mitigates the risks associated with commodity price fluctuations. The majority of the company's earnings are derived from fee-based activities, which provides stability to the cash flows. Looking ahead, Energy Transfer has raised its full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA forecast to between $15.0 billion and $15.3 billion, reflecting confidence in its operational capabilities and market strategy.

The company's strategic initiatives, including upgrades and new projects, are set to further strengthen its market position and support sustainable growth. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate continued focus on enhancing shareholder value through operational excellence and strategic growth.

For detailed information and further discussion on the first quarter results, stakeholders are encouraged to join the scheduled conference call or access the webcast available on the company's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Energy Transfer LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.