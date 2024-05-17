Steris PLC Fiscal 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue Forecasts and Adjusted EPS Expectations

Comprehensive Analysis of Steris PLC's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Annual Revenue: Reached $5.5 billion, marking a 12% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $5.445 billion.
  • Adjusted Annual EPS: Climbed to $8.83, surpassing the estimated $8.60.
  • Quarterly Revenue: Rose to $1.5 billion in Q4, up 10% from the previous year, surpassing the estimated $1.411 billion.
  • Adjusted Quarterly EPS: Increased to $2.58, surpassing the estimated $2.35.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved significantly to $620.3 million for the fiscal year, driven by enhanced operational efficiency.
  • Net Income: Adjusted net income for the year was $877.6 million, surpassing the estimated $852.68 million.
  • Future Outlook: Expects revenue growth of 6.5-7.5% and adjusted EPS of $9.05 to $9.25 for fiscal 2025.
Article's Main Image

Steris PLC (STE, Financial), a leading provider in infection prevention and sterilization, announced its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full-year earnings on May 8, 2024. The company reported a significant revenue increase and higher adjusted earnings per share, outperforming analyst expectations. The detailed financial results are available in the company's 8-K filing.

1788950775402229760.png

Company Overview

Steris PLC, domiciled in Ireland since its 2015 inversion, remains a powerhouse in the medical device sector, particularly in sterilization and infection prevention. The company offers a broad range of products and services, including sterilizers, washer-disinfectors, and other decontamination equipment essential for medical and pharmaceutical applications. Despite its global presence, about 70% of its revenue is generated from the U.S., with additional significant contributions from the UK and other international markets.

Fiscal 2024 Performance Highlights

For fiscal year 2024, Steris reported a 12% increase in total revenue, reaching $5.5 billion, compared to $5.0 billion in the previous fiscal year. This growth was driven by a 10% increase in constant currency organic revenue from continuing operations, which stood at $5.0 billion. The adjusted earnings per diluted share also saw a rise, reaching $8.83, up from the prior year's $8.20, surpassing the estimated earnings per share of $8.60.

The fourth quarter showed a robust 10% increase in total revenue to $1.5 billion, with the Healthcare segment particularly strong, reflecting a 14% growth. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $256.3 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, which is an improvement from $229.2 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Strategic Moves and Challenges

Amidst its financial growth, Steris has made strategic decisions including a targeted restructuring plan and the divestiture of its Dental segment. These actions are aimed at sharpening the company's focus and strengthening its core businesses. However, these changes also bring challenges, including the costs associated with restructuring and potential disruptions during the transition phases.

Financial Strength and Operational Efficiency

The company's balance sheet remains strong with significant increases in cash flow. The net cash provided by operations for fiscal 2024 was $973.3 million, up from $756.9 million in the previous year. Free cash flow also increased substantially to $620.3 million from $409.6 million. These figures highlight Steris's ability to generate cash and manage its capital efficiently, crucial for sustaining growth and shareholder returns.

Looking Ahead: Fiscal 2025 Projections

For fiscal 2025, Steris expects revenue growth from continuing operations to be between 6.5% and 7.5%. The company also forecasts adjusted earnings per diluted share to range from $9.05 to $9.25. These projections reflect the company's confidence in its operational strategies and market position.

Conclusion

Steris's fiscal 2024 performance underscores its resilience and strategic acumen in a challenging global market. With a robust financial position and strategic initiatives in place, Steris is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory while enhancing shareholder value. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate continued progress and innovation from Steris in the coming years.

For more detailed information and analysis, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings report and listen to the upcoming conference call scheduled for May 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Steris PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.