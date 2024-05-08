HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Margins

Performance Exceeds Analyst Expectations with Significant Increases in Revenue and Net Income

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $617.4 million, a 23% increase year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $597.58 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $5.9 million, transitioning from a net loss of $36.6 million in Q1'23, and fell short of estimates of $79.50 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Non-GAAP EPS was $1.76 per basic and $1.68 per diluted share, exceeding the estimated $1.50.
  • Operating Income: Non-GAAP operating income rose to $92.6 million from $69.4 million in Q1'23, reflecting improved operational efficiency.
  • Customer Growth: Grew customer base to 216,840, marking a 22% increase from the previous year.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $127.1 million in operating cash flow, a significant increase from $81.1 million in Q1'23.
  • Future Outlook: Expects Q2 2024 revenue to range between $617.0 million and $619.0 million, with non-GAAP net income per share projected between $1.62 and $1.64.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, HubSpot Inc (HUBS, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, revealing substantial growth in revenue and earnings, which outpaced analyst forecasts. The company's detailed financial outcomes are available in its 8-K filing.

1788950865604931584.png

HubSpot, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is renowned for its integrated cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service platforms, which are designed to help businesses grow efficiently. Since its inception in 2006 and subsequent IPO in 2014, HubSpot has expanded its offerings beyond inbound marketing to provide comprehensive solutions across various customer interaction points.

Financial Performance Highlights

For Q1 2024, HubSpot reported a total revenue of $617.4 million, marking a 23% increase from Q1 2023 and surpassing the estimated $597.58 million. This growth was primarily driven by a 23% increase in subscription revenue, which reached $603.8 million. The company also saw a 15% increase in professional services and other revenue, totaling $13.6 million.

The GAAP operating margin improved significantly to (3.8%), up from (8.6%) in the previous year, while the non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 15.0% from 13.8%. HubSpot's GAAP net income stood at $5.9 million, or $0.12 per share, a notable recovery from a net loss of $36.6 million, or ($0.74) per share, in Q1 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $89.1 million, or $1.76 per basic and $1.68 per diluted share, improving from $63.0 million, or $1.28 per basic and $1.22 per diluted share in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Insights

As of March 31, 2024, HubSpot's balance of cash, cash equivalents, and investments was robust at $1.8 billion. The company demonstrated strong cash generation capabilities, with $127.1 million in operating cash flow and $103.8 million in free cash flow during the quarter, up from $81.1 million and $85.2 million, respectively, in Q1 2023.

Operational and Strategic Developments

HubSpot's customer base grew by 22% year-over-year, reaching 216,840. The average subscription revenue per customer slightly increased by 1% to $11,447. CEO Yamini Rangan highlighted the company's continued innovation, particularly in AI, which helps maintain its competitive edge and supports long-term growth despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Forward Outlook

Looking ahead to Q2 2024, HubSpot expects total revenue to be between $617.0 million and $619.0 million, with non-GAAP operating income projected between $92.0 million and $93.0 million. For the full year, the company anticipates revenue in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion and non-GAAP net income per share between $7.30 and $7.38.

Conclusion

HubSpot's Q1 2024 results not only demonstrate a strong start to the year but also reflect the company's effective strategy and operational efficiency. With continued focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HubSpot is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory and strengthen its market position.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HubSpot Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.