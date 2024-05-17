EPAM Systems Inc. Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Results and Adjusts Full-Year Outlook

EPAM's Q1 Earnings Align with Analyst Projections Despite Revenue Decline

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $1.165 billion, a decrease of 3.8% year-over-year, slightly above estimates of $1.161 billion.
  • Net Income: Achieved $116.24 million, falling short of the estimated $136.47 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Non-GAAP diluted EPS stood at $2.46, slightly above the estimated $2.31.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Increased to $129.9 million from $87.3 million in the previous year, indicating stronger cash generation.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 396 thousand shares for $120.6 million, significantly up from 30 thousand shares at $8.5 million in the prior year.
  • Full-Year Revenue Outlook: Adjusted to range between $4.575 billion and $4.675 billion, reflecting a projected year-over-year decline.
  • Full-Year EPS Guidance: Non-GAAP diluted EPS forecast narrowed to a range of $10.00 to $10.30.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM, Financial), a prominent player in digital transformation services and product engineering, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company, known for its expertise in integrating new technologies such as AI and virtual reality into client projects, reported a slight downturn in revenue but managed to align its earnings per share (EPS) with analyst expectations.

1788954251582664704.png

Financial Performance Overview

EPAM's revenue for the quarter stood at $1.165 billion, marking a decrease of 3.8% compared to the same period last year. This decline was slightly below the analyst's expectation of $1.161 billion. The company attributed the decrease primarily to challenging market conditions and the strategic exit from Russia, which affected the revenue stream.

The GAAP income from operations was reported at 9.5% of revenues, while non-GAAP income from operations was slightly better at 14.9%. Despite the revenue dip, EPAM showcased a resilient operational framework, managing a GAAP diluted EPS of $1.97, up by $0.24 from the previous year, and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.46, nearly consistent year-over-year.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

EPAM's operational cash flow showed a robust increase, with $129.9 million generated in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $87.3 million in the prior year. This improvement underscores EPAM's effective management of operational efficiencies and cash flow generation amidst a challenging economic landscape.

The company also continued its share repurchase program, buying back 396 thousand shares for $120.6 million during the quarter, indicating confidence in its financial stability and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Revised Outlook and Future Expectations

Looking ahead, EPAM has adjusted its full-year revenue expectations to a range of $4.575 billion to $4.675 billion, reflecting a modest year-over-year decline at the midpoint. The company also revised its full-year GAAP diluted EPS to range between $7.34 and $7.64 and tightened its non-GAAP diluted EPS forecast to between $10.00 and $10.30.

For the upcoming second quarter, EPAM anticipates revenues to be between $1.135 billion and $1.145 billion and projects a GAAP diluted EPS between $1.52 and $1.60, alongside a non-GAAP diluted EPS ranging from $2.21 to $2.29.

Management Commentary

Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President of EPAM, commented on the results, stating,

Our solid performance in the first quarter of 2024 reflects our level of adaptability to a challenging demand environment, which we now believe is unlikely to improve this year to the degree we expected one quarter ago."
He further highlighted the company's strategic focus on refining global operations and investing in AI-enabled delivery and consulting capabilities.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

The mixed financial results juxtaposed with strategic share buybacks and a stable outlook adjustment suggest a cautious yet optimistic approach by EPAM in navigating the current economic uncertainties. Investors and analysts will likely watch closely how EPAM's strategic investments and market adaptations unfold in the coming quarters, particularly in light of the ongoing global economic pressures.

For detailed financial figures and further information, refer to EPAM's official earnings release and financial statements available on their investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EPAM Systems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.