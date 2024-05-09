Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts with Record Sales in Fiscal Year 2024

Strong E-Mobility Growth Propels Allegro to New Heights

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Annual Revenue: Reached $1.05 billion, an 8% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimate of $1.043 billion.
  • Annual Net Income: Reported at $152.7 million, below the estimated $257.86 million.
  • Annual EPS: Non-GAAP EPS stood at $1.35, exceeding the forecast of $1.32.
  • Quarterly Revenue: Totaled $240.58 million for the fourth quarter, surpassing the estimated $234.93 million.
  • Quarterly Net Income: Recorded a net loss of $7.1 million, significantly below the estimated net income of $41.89 million.
  • Quarterly EPS: Non-GAAP EPS was $0.25, surpassing the quarterly estimate of $0.21.
  • Automotive Sales Growth: Automotive sales grew by 17% year-over-year, driven by a 38% increase in e-Mobility sales.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM, Financial) disclosed its financial achievements for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ended March 29, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company reported a significant 8% increase in annual sales, reaching a new milestone with $1.05 billion in revenue, driven predominantly by a robust 38% growth in its E-Mobility segment and a 17% increase in automotive sales year-over-year.

1788956901015449600.png

About Allegro Microsystems Inc

Allegro Microsystems Inc is a premier global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer, and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs. These products are critical for emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro's innovative solutions are pivotal for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, and Industry 4.0 automation, among other applications.

Financial Performance Highlights

The company's record sales reflect its strategic positioning in high-growth areas. For the fiscal year 2024, Allegro reported a substantial increase in automotive sales, totaling $759.454 million, up from $646.761 million in the previous year. This growth underscores the company's expanding influence in the automotive sector, particularly in E-Mobility.

Despite the impressive sales growth, Allegro faced some challenges in the fourth quarter, with a reported net loss of $7.115 million, contrasting sharply with the net income of $61.977 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This downturn was attributed to various factors, including increased operating expenses and a significant impairment of long-lived assets amounting to $13.218 million.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Allegro's CEO, Vineet Nargolwala, highlighted the company's strategic advancements, including the integration of TMR technology and the launch of high-voltage isolated gate drivers. These initiatives are expected to bolster Allegro's market-leading positions in magnetic sensing and power solutions, enhancing its long-term growth trajectory.

Looking forward, Allegro provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, projecting net sales between $160 million and $170 million. The company also anticipates a non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.01 to $0.03, reflecting cautious optimism amidst efforts to normalize business levels by managing inventory in the channel.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Insights

Allegro's balance sheet remains robust, with total assets increasing to $1.53 billion as of March 29, 2024, up from $1.18 billion the previous year. This growth in assets is supported by significant investments in property, plant, and equipment, and the acquisition of intangible assets, which are crucial for the company's expansion and innovation strategies.

The company also made a strategic move to reduce its debt burden by making a $50 million voluntary payment on its term loan, which is expected to decrease annualized interest expenses by approximately $4 million.

Conclusion

Allegro Microsystems Inc's fiscal year 2024 results demonstrate a resilient and evolving business capable of achieving significant milestones despite market challenges. The company's focus on E-Mobility and strategic technological advancements are set to drive its performance in the coming years, aligning with its vision of leading in high-growth areas of the semiconductor industry.

For detailed financial figures and future updates, stakeholders and interested investors are encouraged to view the full earnings webcast and consult the detailed financial statements available on Allegro's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Allegro Microsystems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.