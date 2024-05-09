Genpact Ltd (G) Q1 2024 Earnings: Solid Performance with Strategic Enhancements

Company Surpasses Quarterly Revenue Estimates and Aligns with EPS Projections

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Reached $1.13 billion, marking a 4% increase year-over-year, exceeding the estimated $1.109 billion.
  • Net Income: Grew to $117 million, up 10% from the previous year, below the estimated $124.91 million.
  • Diluted EPS: Reported at $0.64, reflecting a 12% increase year-over-year, below the estimated $0.68.
  • Gross Profit: Increased to $396 million, up 7% year-over-year, with a gross margin of 35.0%.
  • Data-Tech-AI Revenue: Totaled $524 million, a 3% increase year-over-year, representing 46% of total revenue.
  • Digital Operations Revenue: Rose to $607 million, up 5% year-over-year, accounting for 54% of total revenue.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: Improved to $0.73, up 7% year-over-year, aligning closely with the annual adjusted EPS estimate of $3.01.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Genpact Ltd (G, Financial), a global leader in professional services and solutions, disclosed its first-quarter earnings for 2024, revealing a robust performance that exceeded revenue expectations and aligned with earnings per share (EPS) forecasts. The detailed financial outcomes can be reviewed in Genpact’s 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Genpact Ltd is at the forefront of business process management services, catering to a diverse range of industry verticals including banking, financial services, consumer goods, and healthcare, among others. Originating as a spin-off from General Electric, the company has a significant presence in India and continues to derive a substantial portion of its revenue from its founding firm.

Financial Performance Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw Genpact achieving a total revenue of $1.13 billion, marking a 4% increase year-over-year, which surpassed the analyst's expectation of $1.109 billion. This growth was supported by a 3% increase in Data-Tech-AI revenue and a 5% rise in Digital Operations revenue. The company's net income also saw a commendable rise, reaching $117 million, up by 10% from the previous year, although slightly below the estimated $124.91 million.

The diluted EPS stood at $0.64, reflecting a 12% increase, aligning closely with the estimated $0.68. The adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes certain non-GAAP adjustments, was $0.73, showing a 7% increase. These figures indicate a strong operational performance and effective cost management, underscored by a gross profit increase to $396 million from $370 million in the previous year, improving the gross margin to 35.0%.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Genpact's President & CEO, Balkrishan “BK” Kalra, highlighted the implementation of the '3+1 Execution Framework' during the quarter. This strategic initiative aims to enhance partnerships, streamline sales structures, and boost operational efficiency through AI-led transformations. This approach is already showing promising outcomes and is expected to significantly contribute to the company's future growth.

Future Outlook and Shareholder Returns

Looking ahead, Genpact has revised its full-year 2024 revenue forecast to range between $4.59 billion and $4.63 billion, indicating an expected growth of up to 3.7% on a constant currency basis. The company also anticipates an adjusted income from operations margin of around 17.0% and an adjusted diluted EPS between $3.01 and $3.04.

In terms of shareholder returns, Genpact reported the repurchase of approximately 865,000 common shares for about $30 million during the quarter, demonstrating ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Conclusion

Genpact's first-quarter results for 2024 reflect a solid financial and operational footing. The company's strategic initiatives, particularly in digital operations and Data-Tech-AI, are set to further solidify its market position. With a positive outlook and strong leadership, Genpact continues to be a noteworthy entity in the global professional services sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Genpact Ltd for further details.

