FS KKR Capital Corp Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings: A Detailed Analysis

Performance Aligns with Analyst Projections Amidst Strategic Adjustments

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted Net Investment Income: Reported at $0.73 per share, slightly below the estimated earnings per share of $0.71.
  • Net Investment Income: Totalled $212 million for the quarter, surpassing the estimated net income of $204.33 million.
  • Total Investment Income: Reached $434 million, exceeding the estimated revenue of $428.56 million for the quarter.
  • Portfolio Valuation: Ended the quarter with total investments at fair value of $14,221 million, a decrease from $14,649 million at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Net Asset Value: Per share decreased slightly to $24.32 from $24.46 at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Distribution Announcement: Declared a second quarter 2024 distribution of $0.70 per share, combined with a $0.05 per share special distribution, totaling $0.75 per share.
  • Leverage and Liquidity: Reported a strong liquidity position with cash of $234 million and a total debt of $7,934 million net of deferred financing costs.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company, a prominent business development company in the United States, focuses on providing tailored credit solutions to private middle-market U.S. companies. This quarter, FSK reported a net increase in assets resulting from operations at $173 million, translating to $0.62 per share, which aligns closely with analyst estimates of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

FSK operates primarily in the senior secured and second lien secured loans markets, aiming to support the growth and operational needs of private upper middle-market companies. With a strategic focus on customized credit solutions, the company's portfolio includes a diverse range of investments across various asset classes. As of March 31, 2024, the total fair value of FSK's investments stood at approximately $14.22 billion, slightly down from $14.65 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Financial Performance and Portfolio Dynamics

The company's adjusted net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.73, reflecting a robust annualized return on equity (ROE) of 10%. This performance underscores FSK's effective management and strategic positioning in the market. The portfolio's composition has seen a slight shift, with senior secured first lien loans comprising 57.0% of the portfolio, down from 58.2% in the previous quarter. The company also reported a healthy liquidity position, which supports its ongoing investment activities and distribution capabilities.

Challenges and Forward-Looking Strategies

Despite a strong financial footing, FSK faces challenges typical of the asset management industry, including market volatility and the need to manage non-accruing investments effectively. The company's strategic adjustments have shown progress in restructuring some of these non-performing assets, which is crucial for maintaining long-term stability and profitability.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

FSK's total investment income for the quarter was $434 million, a decrease from $456 million in the same period last year. This was primarily due to a slight reduction in interest income from non-controlled/unaffiliated investments. The company's operating expenses were well-managed at $222 million, compared to $227 million in the prior year. On the balance sheet, total assets remained robust at $15.15 billion, with a net asset value per share of common stock at $24.32 by the end of March 2024.

Distribution Declarations and Investor Returns

Reflecting confidence in its operational success and financial health, FSK declared a second quarter 2024 distribution of $0.70 per share, supplemented by a $0.05 per share special distribution, totaling $0.75 per share. This decision aligns with the company's policy of delivering attractive shareholder returns, supported by its strong earnings and strategic market positioning.

Conclusion

In summary, FS KKR Capital Corp's first quarter 2024 performance demonstrates a resilient operational model and a strategic approach to market challenges. With consistent earnings and a proactive management strategy, FSK is well-positioned to maintain its trajectory of stable growth and rewarding shareholder returns. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate continued diligence in portfolio management and strategic initiatives aimed at sustaining long-term value creation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FS KKR Capital Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.