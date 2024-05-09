Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts with Record Results

Impressive Growth in Revenue and Net Income Highlighted

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reached $165.2 million, marking a 223% increase from the previous year, falling below the estimated $180.69 million.
  • Net Income: Soared to $337.2 million, a 184% increase year-over-year, significantly surpassing the estimated $53.06 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $1.26 per diluted share, substantially higher than the estimated $0.22.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew by 266% to $528.8 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency and profitability.
  • Bitcoin Production: Increased by 28% year-over-year to 2,811 BTC, despite operational challenges and higher weather-related curtailments.
  • Hash Rate: Energized hash rate surged by 142% to 27.8 EH/s from the previous year, supporting increased bitcoin production capacity.
  • Acquisitions: Closed multiple acquisitions, expanding the mining portfolio to over 1.1 gigawatts of capacity, with 54% directly owned and operated.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA, Financial), a prominent player in the digital asset sector, released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company reported a substantial increase in both revenue and net income, achieving record figures that significantly exceeded analyst expectations.

1788958754499358720.png

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets and owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets, operating primarily in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment in the United States.

Financial Performance

For Q1 2024, Marathon reported revenues of $165.2 million, a 223% increase from $51.1 million in Q1 2023. This performance notably surpassed the analysts' estimated revenue of $180.69 million. Net income saw an impressive 184% increase to $337.2 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, up from $118.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the prior year. This result significantly exceeded the estimated earnings per share of $0.22.

The company's adjusted EBITDA also saw a remarkable rise, increasing by 266% to reach $528.8 million. These financial achievements were primarily driven by a favorable mark-to-market adjustment of digital assets and an increase in bitcoin production and average bitcoin prices.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Advancements

During the quarter, Marathon energized its hash rate by 142%, reaching 27.8 EH/s, and produced 2,811 BTC, marking a 28% increase from Q1 2023. The company also made significant strides in expanding its operations, including the introduction of Anduro, a new multi-chain Bitcoin layer-two network, and the launch of several products aimed at enhancing the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Moreover, Marathon closed multiple acquisitions of data centers, thereby increasing its mining portfolio to more than 1.1 gigawatts of capacity, 54% of which is now directly owned and operated. This expansion supports the company's increased 2024 hash rate target to 50 EH/s, reflecting approximately 100% growth in hash rate during the year.

Challenges and Management Commentary

Despite facing operational challenges, including equipment failures and weather-related curtailments, Marathon's strategic decisions and product launches have positioned it well for sustained growth. Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and chief executive officer, highlighted the company's agility in overcoming these challenges and leveraging Bitcoin’s positive momentum to achieve record financial results.

"During the first quarter of 2024, we doubled the size of our portfolio of digital asset compute, launched our first products and services to support the Bitcoin ecosystem, and we battled against operational challenges to produce record financial results," said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Investor Outlook

Investors should note that investing in Marathon's securities involves a high degree of risk. The company's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results. It's crucial to consider the risks and uncertainties detailed in Marathon's filings before making any investment decisions.

For further details on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc's Q1 2024 performance, investors and interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings webcast and conference call.

Marathon Digital Holdings continues to leverage its technological innovations and strategic acquisitions to strengthen its position in the digital asset industry, aiming for substantial growth and operational expansion in the coming periods.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Marathon Digital Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.