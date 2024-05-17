Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) Q1 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue Forecasts, Aligns with EPS Projections

Strong Growth in SaaS and License Revenue Drives Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • SaaS and license revenue: Increased by 11.0% to $150.3 million, surpassing the previous year's $135.4 million.
  • Total revenue: Rose to $223.3 million, up 6.5% from $209.7 million in the prior year, exceeding estimates of $219.46 million.
  • GAAP net income: Grew significantly by 63.7% to $23.6 million, compared to $14.4 million in the previous year, falling below the estimated $26.44 million.
  • EPS (Earnings Per Share): Reported at $0.44 per diluted share, an increase from $0.28, below the estimated $0.49 per share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 21.2% to $37.0 million from $30.6 million.
  • Cash flow from operations: Showed a strong improvement with $49.9 million, compared to a cash use of $3.5 million in the previous year.
  • Guidance: Raised full-year outlook for SaaS and license revenue, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders.
Article's Main Image

Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 9, 2024, revealing a robust financial performance for the first quarter of 2024. The company, a leading platform for intelligently connected property solutions, reported significant growth in its SaaS and license revenue, alongside substantial increases in both GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA.

Company Overview

Alarm.com Holdings Inc operates primarily through its Alarm.com segment, offering cloud-based software platforms for smart property management, alongside solutions in residential and commercial automation and energy management. The majority of its revenue, derived from the U.S. and Canada, comes from SaaS and license fees paid by service providers who resell Alarm.com’s services to property owners.

Financial Performance Highlights

The first quarter saw a notable 11.0% increase in SaaS and license revenue, reaching $150.3 million compared to $135.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Total revenue rose by 6.5% to $223.3 million. GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders surged by 63.7% to $23.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, up from $14.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in Q1 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA grew by 21.2% to $37.0 million, while non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders increased by 24.1% to $27.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. These figures demonstrate a strong operational performance and effective management of core business activities.

Operational and Strategic Developments

During the quarter, Alarm.com expanded its commercial offerings with the introduction of Connected Fleet, a cloud-based vehicle management solution integrated with the Alarm.com for Business platform. Additionally, the company launched new AI-powered video analytics capabilities and introduced a Remote Video Monitoring Console for central stations, enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Financial Position and Outlook

Alarm.com’s balance sheet remains robust with total cash and cash equivalents rising to $747.9 million. The company generated $49.9 million in cash flows from operations, a significant improvement from a cash use of $3.5 million in the prior year. Looking ahead, Alarm.com provided an optimistic financial outlook for 2024, expecting SaaS and license revenue to be between $624.5 million and $625.0 million, with total revenue projected between $914.5 million and $931.0 million.

Analysis

The company's performance this quarter reflects a strong demand for its integrated smart property management solutions, which is a positive indicator for sustained growth. The increase in guidance suggests confidence in continued demand and operational efficiency. However, investors should note the $4.0 million credit loss reserve impacting GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, which underscores some risks associated with partner credit profiles.

Overall, Alarm.com’s Q1 results demonstrate a solid start to 2024, aligning well with market expectations on earnings per share and surpassing revenue forecasts. The strategic expansions and enhancements in product offerings are likely to support the company's growth trajectory and strengthen its market position in the intelligent property management industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alarm.com Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.