Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Q2 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: Mixed Performance Amidst Economic Volatility

Company Maintains Steady EPS Outlook Despite Slight Revenue Dip

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $900 million, down 1% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $1007 million.
  • Net Income: Reached $62 million, up 29% from the previous year, falling short of estimates of $88.48 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Non-GAAP EPS was $0.99, falling short of the estimated EPS of $1.39.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 31.0% from 28.6% a year ago, reflecting efficiency improvements from cost reduction programs.
  • Operating Income: Grew by 20% to $93 million, with operating margin expanding to 10.4% from 8.6%.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Significantly increased to $301 million from $61 million a year prior, driven by effective inventory management and cash conversion.
  • Guidance: Maintains fiscal 2024 non-GAAP EPS outlook of $2.00 or better, considering ongoing economic volatility and market conditions.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 through an 8-K filing. The company, a stalwart in the Pet and Garden industries, reported a slight decline in net sales but an improvement in earnings per share (EPS) compared to the previous year.

Company Overview

Central Garden & Pet Co has been at the forefront of nurturing happy and healthy homes for over four decades. Operating through two primary segments, Pet and Garden, the company boasts a portfolio of over sixty-five leading brands such as Pennington, Nylabone, and Kaytee. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Central Garden & Pet emphasizes innovation and quality in its products, aiming to enhance the lives of pets and beautify garden spaces.

Financial Performance Highlights

The reported quarter saw Central Garden & Pet achieving net sales of $900 million, a slight decrease from $909 million in the same quarter the previous year. This 1% decline was mirrored in organic net sales as well. However, the company experienced a notable improvement in profitability metrics. The GAAP EPS rose from $0.72 to $0.93, while Non-GAAP EPS increased to $0.99 from $0.72, signaling enhanced operational efficiency and cost management.

Gross profit increased to $279 million from $260 million year-over-year, with gross margin expanding significantly by 240 basis points to 31.0%. This improvement was attributed to the successful implementation of cost-saving measures under the company's Cost and Simplicity program, which included strategic exits from certain product lines and business optimizations.

Segment Performance

The Pet segment reported a modest increase in net sales to $480 million, up from $475 million, driven by growth in Consumables and contributions from the recent TDBBS acquisition. Conversely, the Garden segment saw a decrease in net sales to $420 million from $434 million, although organic growth was positive, driven by strong performance in Live Plants and Grass Seed categories.

Liquidity and Debt Management

Central Garden & Pet reported a robust cash position of $301 million, a significant increase from $61 million a year ago. This improvement is primarily due to effective inventory management and cash conversion processes. Total debt stood at $1.2 billion, with a reduced leverage ratio of 2.9x, down from 3.3x, reflecting prudent financial management.

Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Looking ahead, Central Garden & Pet maintains its fiscal 2024 guidance for non-GAAP EPS to be $2.00 or better, considering modest pricing actions and ongoing productivity improvements. The company continues to focus on its multi-year Cost and Simplicity program, aiming to streamline operations and enhance profitability amidst uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

In conclusion, Central Garden & Pet's Q2 fiscal 2024 results depict a resilient business capable of navigating economic headwinds with strategic initiatives and strong financial discipline. Despite a slight dip in revenue, improved profitability and a robust balance sheet position the company well for sustainable growth.

Investor Communications

The company will further discuss these results and provide a business update during its conference call scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can access the call through Central Garden & Pet's investor relations website or by dialing in directly.

For detailed financial tables and further information, please refer to the full earnings report and supplementary materials provided by Central Garden & Pet Co.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Central Garden & Pet Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.