Q1 2024 Ardmore Shipping Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Anthony Gurnee - Ardmore Shipping Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, and welcome to Ardmore Shipping's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. First, let me ask our CFO, Bart Kelleher, to discuss forward-looking statements.



Bart Kelleher - Ardmore Shipping Corp - CFO



Thanks, Tony. Turning to Slide 2. Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially