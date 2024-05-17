NCR Voyix Corp Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: A Comparative Analysis with Analyst Estimates

Understanding NCR Voyix's Financial Performance Amidst Market Expectations

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $862 million for Q1 2024, a decrease of 6% year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $898.43 million.
  • Net Income: Recorded a loss of $40 million from continuing operations, an improvement from a loss of $66 million in Q1 2023, but still far from the net income of $31 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $(0.31) and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.13, which is below the estimated EPS of $0.22.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $120 million, a slight decrease of 3% compared to $124 million in the previous year, but remaining stable year-over-year.
  • Software & Services Revenue: Increased by 2% to $666 million, indicating growth in this segment.
  • Total Segment Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Grew by 5% to $2.1 billion, with Software ARR up by 6% to $1.3 billion.
  • Financial Outlook: Reiterated full-year guidance with total revenue expected between $3,600 million and $3,700 million, and Adjusted EBITDA between $632 million and $657 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial), a leader in digital commerce solutions, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company, which operates across retail, restaurant, and digital banking sectors, reported a decline in revenue and a net loss, although there were positive developments in software and services revenue.

Company Overview

NCR Voyix Corp specializes in providing digital commerce solutions, enhancing operational efficiencies and customer experiences in retail, restaurant, and digital banking industries. The company's offerings include a range of software solutions and services designed to optimize business processes and customer engagement.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The reported revenue for Q1 2024 stood at $862 million, a decrease of 6% from $916 million in Q1 2023. The normalized revenue also saw a 3% decrease year-over-year. The net income from continuing operations was a loss of $40 million, improving from a loss of $66 million in the previous year. This reduction in loss by 39% indicates some level of operational efficiency gains despite the revenue decline.

Software and Services revenue, however, painted a brighter picture with a 2% increase to $666 million. The Total Segment Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew by 5% to $2.1 billion, with the Software ARR up by 6% to $1.3 billion. These figures suggest a strengthening in the company's core software business, which is crucial for long-term sustainability.

Segment Performance

Each business segment of NCR Voyix showed varied performance:

  • Retail: Revenue decreased by 7% to $491 million, though Adjusted EBITDA increased by 4%.
  • Restaurants: Revenue fell by 4% to $202 million, but Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant rise of 25%.
  • Digital Banking: This segment performed well with a revenue increase of 7% to $147 million and a 10% increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

Comparison with Analyst Estimates

Analysts had projected an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 and net income of $31 million for the quarter. However, NCR Voyix reported a GAAP EPS of -$0.31 and a net loss of $40 million, significantly missing the EPS estimates and net income expectations. The estimated revenue was $898.43 million, which also was not met, with the actual revenue being $862 million.

Strategic Initiatives and Outlook

CEO David Wilkinson highlighted the ongoing product-led strategy and the conversion of customers to the Commerce Platform as key drivers for future growth. The company reiterated its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting total revenue between $3,600 million and $3,700 million, with Adjusted EBITDA projected between $632 million and $657 million.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

While the quarter saw some positive developments in software services and ARR, the overall financial performance fell short of market expectations. The company's focus on cost-saving transformations and product innovation will be critical in reversing the downward trends in revenue and profitability.

For more detailed information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to view the full earnings report and financial statements available on the NCR Voyix Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NCR Voyix Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.