Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts with Record Q2 Results

Company Raises 2024 Guidance Amid Strong Performance

54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $345.9M for Q2, up 15.4% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $298.41M.
  • Net Income: $26.0M for Q2, a significant increase from the previous year, exceeding estimates of $14.66M.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported GAAP EPS of $0.79 for Q2, significantly higher than the estimated EPS of $0.49.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $45.8M in Q2, marking a substantial rise and setting a new second-quarter record.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised FY2024 revenue forecast to $1.275-1.325 billion and adjusted EBITDA to $145-165 million.
  • Electric Vehicle (EV) Growth: Notable increase in electric bus deliveries and nearly $1 billion in funding from EPA's Clean School Bus Program, boosting EV orders.
  • Long-Term Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA margin goal increased to over 14% on anticipated revenues of approximately $2 billion.
On May 8, 2024, Blue Bird Corp (BLBD, Financial), a prominent player in the electric and low-emission school bus market, announced a significant uptick in its fiscal 2024 second quarter results. The company reported net sales of $346 million, a 15% increase year-over-year, and a GAAP net income of $26 million, up $19 million from the previous year. These figures were revealed in their latest 8-K filing.

1788973138722320384.png

Company Overview

Blue Bird Corp operates primarily in the United States, with a focus on the design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of school buses. It also deals in parts sales which include replacement bus parts. The company has established itself as a leader in alternative-powered buses, including electric models, catering to a growing market demand for environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Financial Performance Highlights

The second quarter saw Blue Bird achieve a record $46 million in Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting a robust 13% margin and marking a $25 million increase over the prior year. This growth was driven by a strategic increase in the average sales price per unit and a strong performance in the electric bus segment, despite a slight decrease in unit sales due to supply chain constraints.

Adjusted net income also saw a substantial rise, reaching $29.3 million, up $20.7 million from the previous year, primarily due to the increase in net income and effective cost management strategies.

Challenges and Market Dynamics

Despite its strong performance, Blue Bird faced challenges including increased inventory costs and ongoing supply chain disruptions, which have impacted the company's ability to produce and deliver buses as planned. These issues are symptomatic of broader global supply chain problems affecting many industries worldwide.

Strategic Moves and Future Outlook

Phil Horlock, CEO of Blue Bird, expressed confidence in the company's strategic direction, particularly in expanding its leadership in the electric bus market. The company's backlog includes nearly 500 electric school bus orders, bolstered by funding from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program. Looking ahead, Blue Bird has raised its FY2024 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to $155 million, anticipating continued growth and operational improvements.

Financial Statements Insight

The balance sheet shows a healthy increase in total assets to $456.482 million from $417.766 million in the previous period, demonstrating the company's growing resource base. Liabilities have also been managed effectively, with a significant portion of long-term debt being addressed.

Net sales for the six months ended March 30, 2024, stood at $663.6 million, a 23.9% increase from the previous period, underscoring the company's strong sales performance and market acceptance of its pricing strategies and product mix.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

Blue Bird's performance this quarter has not only exceeded analyst expectations but has also positioned the company well for sustained future growth. The increase in guidance and the strong performance in key financial metrics will likely be viewed positively by investors and market analysts, signaling a robust business model and effective management execution.

Conclusion

Blue Bird Corp's record results for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 reflect a company that is successfully navigating market challenges and capitalizing on opportunities in the green transportation sector. With a strong financial position and strategic focus on high-demand electric buses, Blue Bird is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and enhance shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Blue Bird Corp for further details.

