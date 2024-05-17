ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Q1 2024 Earnings: Aligns with Analyst Revenue Forecasts

First Quarter Performance Reveals Strategic Gains and Financial Stability

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $581.5 million for Q1 2024, slightly below the estimated $582.96 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $3.0 million, surpassing the estimated $2.90 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Details not provided, hence comparison with the estimated EPS of $0.02 cannot be made.
  • Capital Expenditures: Totalled $59.9 million in Q1 2024, focusing on fleet deployments and mine optimization.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced total net debt by approximately $26 million from the previous quarter to $1.06 billion.
  • Liquidity: Ended the quarter with $166.9 million in liquidity, including cash and available credit facilities.
  • Segment Performance: Stimulation Services segment generated $517.3 million in revenue, leading to $125.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) disclosed its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company, a prominent provider of hydraulic fracturing and completion services primarily in North America, reported a quarter that showed alignment with analyst revenue forecasts but highlighted a challenging environment in terms of net income and earnings per share.

Company Overview

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates through three main segments: stimulation services, manufacturing, and proppant production. With a focus on innovation and technology, ProFrac aims to meet the demanding needs of unconventional oil and natural gas resource development while emphasizing reduced emissions and enhanced efficiency in its operations.

Financial Performance

The company reported total revenues of $581.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, closely aligning with analyst expectations of $582.96 million. This performance demonstrates ProFrac's ability to maintain revenue streams despite varying market conditions. The stimulation services segment was particularly strong, generating $517.3 million in revenue and $125.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA. However, the net income for the quarter stood at $3.0 million, with earnings per share of $0.02, which meets the lower end of market expectations but suggests potential areas for cost optimization and efficiency improvement.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

Matt Wilks, ProFrac’s Executive Chairman, expressed satisfaction with the quarter's outcomes, attributing the success to strategic initiatives aimed at scaling operations and enhancing fleet utilization and efficiency. The company's focus on disciplined fleet deployment and cost structure improvements has started to reflect in its financial outcomes, although challenges remain in boosting bottom-line growth.

Segment Performance and Future Outlook

The Proppant Production and Manufacturing segments also showed positive trends. Proppant Production posted revenues of $77.7 million with $28.4 million in Adjusted EBITDA, while Manufacturing brought in $43.5 million, contributing $4.4 million to Adjusted EBITDA. Looking ahead, ProFrac anticipates steady pricing in the Stimulation Services segment and improved volumes and profitability in Proppant Production, driven by expanding third-party volumes.

Capital Expenditures and Financial Position

ProFrac reported capital expenditures of $59.9 million in Q1 2024, focusing on fleet deployments and mine optimizations. The company plans to maintain its growth-related capital expenditures around $100 million for the full year, reflecting a strategic approach to investment, aligning with market conditions and customer demand. As of March 31, 2024, ProFrac's total net debt stood at $1.06 billion, showing a modest reduction from the previous quarter, while liquidity was reported at $166.9 million.

Conclusion

ProFrac's first quarter of 2024 encapsulates a period of strategic execution and financial discipline, aligning closely with analyst revenue expectations but highlighting the ongoing challenge of translating top-line growth into net income. As the company continues to navigate the complexities of the oil and gas sector, its focus on technological advancements and operational efficiency will be crucial in sustaining growth and profitability.

For more detailed information and discussion on ProFrac Holding Corp.'s performance and strategic outlook, stakeholders and interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings report and participate in the upcoming conference call scheduled for May 9, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ProFrac Holding Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.