Suburban Propane Partners LP Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Aligns with EPS Projections

Insights from the Latest Earnings Call and Future Company Prospects

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $111.5 million, up from $104.5 million in the previous year, below the estimated $115.00 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $1.73 per Common Unit, below the estimated $1.89.
  • Revenue: Total revenue reached $498.1 million, below the estimated $511.00 million and down from $526.5 million year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to $308.0 million, up 4.4% compared to the previous year, driven by higher unit margins despite lower volumes sold.
  • Operating Expenses: Combined operating and general and administrative expenses rose slightly by 0.8% to $154.4 million, primarily due to higher payroll costs.
  • Debt Repayment: Utilized cash flows from operating activities to repay $32.3 million in outstanding debt, improving the Total Consolidated Leverage Ratio to 4.61x.
  • Quarterly Distribution: Declared a quarterly distribution of $0.325 per Common Unit, payable on May 14, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the second quarter ended March 30, 2024, through an 8-K filing. The company, a prominent distributor of propane and other fuels across the United States, reported a net income of $111.5 million, or $1.73 per common unit, slightly missing the estimated earnings per share of $1.89 but showing an improvement from the previous year's $1.63.

Company Overview

Suburban Propane Partners, headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, operates primarily through three segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; and Natural Gas and Electricity. The Propane segment is the most significant contributor to the company's revenue. Established in 1928, SPH has built a reputation for reliable customer service, catering to approximately 1 million customers across 42 states.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

The company's performance this quarter was notably impacted by unseasonably warm weather, which led to decreased customer demand for heating. Despite these challenges, SPH managed to slightly increase its total gross margin by 4.4% to $308.0 million. This improvement was supported by a $5.9 million unrealized gain from mark-to-market adjustments for derivative instruments. Retail propane gallons sold saw a decrease of 2.7% due to the warm weather, totaling 140.2 million gallons.

Strategic Developments and Operational Excellence

Michael A. Stivala, President and CEO, commented on the operational challenges and strategic initiatives. He highlighted the company's focus on controlling what they could amidst fluctuating weather patterns, including price management and customer retention efforts. Additionally, SPH is progressing in its renewable energy ventures, notably in renewable natural gas (RNG) operations, with ongoing projects in Ohio and New York expected to complete by the second half of 2025.

Financial Health and Future Outlook

Suburban Propane's balance sheet reflects prudent financial management, with a notable reduction in debt by $32.3 million during the quarter, improving the total consolidated leverage ratio to 4.61x. The company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.325 per common unit, maintaining a steady return to its unitholders.

Analysis of Earnings and Market Position

While SPH's earnings per share slightly missed analyst expectations, its ability to maintain a stable gross margin in a challenging weather environment speaks to its operational resilience. The strategic focus on expanding renewable energy offerings aligns with broader industry trends towards sustainable energy solutions, potentially opening new revenue streams in the future.

The company's ongoing investments in renewable energy projects, alongside its core propane business, position it well to navigate the complexities of the energy market. However, continued attention to weather patterns and market pricing will be crucial for maintaining profitability and competitive advantage.

For detailed financial figures and further information, refer to the full earnings report and upcoming SEC filings.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Suburban Propane Partners LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.