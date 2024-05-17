Cars.com Inc (CARS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Modest Profit Amid Revenue Growth

Despite Challenges, Cars.com Inc Reports Revenue Increase and Strategic Financial Maneuvers

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $180.2 million, an 8% increase year-over-year, exceeding the estimated $179.45 million.
  • Net Income: Recorded at $0.8 million, significantly below the estimated $6.20 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.01 per diluted share, falling short of the estimated $0.09.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $52.7 million, representing 29% of revenue and showing an increase from $44.3 million year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased to $27.5 million, up from $22.8 million in the previous year.
  • Operating Expenses: Grew to $167.4 million from $154.5 million in the prior year, reflecting higher costs associated with product and technology investments.
  • Debt Repayment: Repaid $10 million of debt during the quarter, reducing total debt outstanding to $480.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Cars.com Inc (CARS, Financial), a leading online marketplace for buying and selling vehicles, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The detailed earnings report, which can be viewed in full via the company's 8-K filing, highlighted several key financial achievements and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the company's market position.

Financial Performance Overview

Cars.com Inc reported a revenue of $180.2 million for Q1 2024, marking an 8% increase from the previous year, driven by significant growth in OEM and National revenues which surged by 13%. This growth underscores the company's effective strategies in expanding its revenue streams amid challenging market conditions. However, net income saw a decline, settling at $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, a stark decrease from $11.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in Q1 2023. The company attributed this decline primarily to changes in the fair value of contingent considerations related to prior acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $52.7 million, representing 29% of revenue, which is an improvement from 27% in the previous year. This increase is indicative of effective cost management and operational efficiency. The company's cash flow from operations was also strong, amounting to $33.5 million, up from $28.1 million in the prior year, driven by improved working capital and higher EBITDA.

Strategic Developments and Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Cars.com Inc amended and extended its credit agreement into a $350 million all-revolver structure, enhancing its financial flexibility. This strategic financial maneuver is crucial as it prepares the company for future growth opportunities and potential market fluctuations. Additionally, the company's Average Revenue Per Dealer (ARPD) increased by 5% year-over-year, a testament to the enhanced value provided to its dealer customers through its platform.

The company's operational metrics remained robust with monthly unique visitors slightly decreasing to 28.3 million from 28.5 million a year ago. The total traffic, however, increased by 4% year-over-year, indicating strong consumer engagement with the platform.

Looking Ahead

For Q2 2024, Cars.com Inc expects revenue to be between $181 million and $183 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 7% to 9%. This forecast reflects continued strength in Dealer revenue and an anticipated increase in OEM and National advertising revenue. The company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue growth guidance of 6% to 8%, with an expected improvement in margins, projecting an Adjusted EBITDA margin between 28% to 30% for the full year.

In conclusion, while Cars.com Inc faced challenges that impacted its net income, the company's revenue growth and strategic financial decisions paint a promising picture for its operational and financial trajectory. The ongoing investments in its platform and product offerings are expected to further solidify its market position and enhance shareholder value.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to join the earnings call or access the webcast on the Cars Commerce Investor Relations website for a deeper dive into the Q1 2024 results and strategic outlook.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cars.com Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.