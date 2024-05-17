Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Exceeds First Quarter 2024 Revenue and EBITDA Forecasts

Strong Performance Driven by Enhanced Fee Revenue and Strategic Expansions

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $245 million, a 31% increase year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $225.97 million.
  • Net Income: Net loss improved to $21 million from a loss of $61 million in the previous year, and is misaligned with the estimated net loss of $3.41 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Achieved a record $40 million, exceeding the forecast range of $32 million to $38 million.
  • EPS: Reported a GAAP EPS loss of $0.33, with an adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $0.20.
  • Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was positive at $20 million, marking the third consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow.
  • Network Volume: Reached a record $2.42 billion, a 31% increase year-over-year, exceeding the outlook of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion.
  • Capital Raising: Raised $330 million from corporate debt and equity offerings, enhancing financial stability.
Article's Main Image

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY, Financial), a leading financial technology company, announced its first quarter results for 2024 on May 9, significantly surpassing its revenue and EBITDA expectations. The company's detailed financial performance can be accessed through its 8-K filing.

1788979783389048832.png

Headquartered in New York, Pagaya is revolutionizing the lending marketplace with its AI-driven infrastructure, primarily serving the U.S. market. This quarter, the company reported a record network volume of $2.42 billion and a total revenue of $245 million, up 31% year-over-year, driven by a 35% increase in fee revenue. This performance is a testament to Pagaya's robust operational execution and its strategic initiatives, including the expansion of its point-of-sale (POS) business with new bank partnerships.

Financial Highlights and Achievements

Pagaya's financial achievements this quarter underscore its strategic growth and operational efficiency. The company achieved a record Adjusted EBITDA of $40 million, surpassing the forecasted range of $32 million to $38 million. This represents a significant increase from the previous year, highlighting improved unit economics and operational leverage. Additionally, the company maintained positive GAAP operating income for the third consecutive quarter, reporting $8 million.

The company's strategic financial management was evident in its ability to enhance the Fee Revenue Less Production Costs (FRLPC), which soared to $92 million, marking an 84% increase year-over-year. The FRLPC margin also improved by 109 basis points to 3.8%. These metrics are crucial as they reflect the direct profitability from Pagaya's core operations, emphasizing the efficiency of its service model in the fintech sector.

Challenges and Market Adaptation

Despite its strong performance, Pagaya faces ongoing challenges, including the need to continuously innovate in a highly competitive market and manage the integration of new technologies and partnerships. The company's ability to adapt to market demands and regulatory environments remains critical for sustaining growth.

Outlook and Future Steps

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2024, Pagaya expects network volumes to remain between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion, with total revenue projected between $235 million and $245 million. The Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $40 million and $45 million. For the full year, the company forecasts a network volume of $9.0 billion to $10.5 billion, with total revenue potentially reaching up to $1.05 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $150 million and $190 million.

These projections highlight Pagaya's confidence in its business model and its strategic initiatives aimed at sustaining growth and profitability. The company's focus on expanding its funding network and enhancing shareholder value through strategic equity and debt raises further solidifies its financial foundation.

In conclusion, Pagaya's first quarter results reflect a company that is not only exceeding financial expectations but also strategically positioning itself for sustained long-term growth. Investors and stakeholders may look forward to continued progress and innovations from Pagaya as it navigates the dynamic fintech landscape.

For further details on Pagaya's financial strategies and operational achievements, interested parties can access the full earnings call and accompanying materials through the Investor Relations section of Pagaya's website or by joining their upcoming webcast.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pagaya Technologies Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.