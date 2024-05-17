Accel Entertainment Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amid Expansion Efforts

Revenue Climbs Modestly; Net Income Falls Short of Expectations

27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $301.8M, up 2.9% year-over-year, slightly above estimates of $300.67M.
  • Net Income: $7.4M, down 19.2% from the previous year, significantly below estimates of $17.97M.
  • Locations: Increased to 3,987, up 5.1% compared to Q1 2023.
  • Gaming Terminals: Grew to 25,321, a 5.6% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Debt: Reduced to $286M, a decrease of 7% from Q1 2023.
  • Stock Repurchase: Bought back approximately $6.1M of Class A-1 common stock during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $46.2M, marginally up by 0.3% compared to Q1 2023.
Article's Main Image

Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter earnings for 2024 on May 8, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company registered a modest increase in revenue, yet witnessed a significant drop in net income compared to the previous year. The detailed financial outcomes were released in their 8-K filing.

Accel Entertainment, a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States, focuses on video gaming terminals, providing services predominantly to non-casino locations like bars and convenience stores. The company's revenue primarily stems from net gaming, which involves earnings from gaming activities after payouts.

Financial Highlights and Operational Growth

For Q1 2024, Accel reported revenues of $301.8 million, a slight increase of 2.9% from $293.2 million in Q1 2023. This figure marginally surpasses the analyst estimates of $300.67 million. However, net income for the quarter stood at $7.4 million, marking a sharp decline of 19.2% from the previous year's $9.2 million, significantly below the estimated $17.97 million. The company also highlighted an expansion in its operational footprint, increasing its number of locations by 5.1% and gaming terminals by 5.6%.

1788981320974757888.png

Challenges and Strategic Adjustments

Despite the growth in revenue and expansion of operational sites, the drop in net income highlights underlying challenges. The company's CEO, Andy Rubenstein, noted the impact of unfavorable weather conditions early in the quarter but remains optimistic about legislative trends that could favor the industry outside Illinois. Accel's proactive measures, including the repurchase of approximately $6.1 million of its Class A-1 common stock, reflect a strategic approach to bolster investor confidence and stabilize its stock value amidst these challenges.

Financial Statements and Metrics

The income statement reveals a decrease in operating income from $27.7 million in Q1 2023 to $25.6 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA saw a marginal increase to $46.2 million, up from $46.1 million, indicating some level of efficiency in operational management despite the income drop. The balance sheet shows a decrease in net debt by 7%, suggesting effective debt management. The detailed revenue breakdown by state shows notable growth in Nebraska and other smaller markets, although Nevada experienced a slight decline.

Investor and Market Outlook

Accel's mixed financial results reflect both the resilience and the challenges faced by the gaming industry. The company's expansion into new locations and markets, coupled with strategic stock repurchases and debt reduction, align with its long-term growth plans. However, the significant drop in net income could concern investors about the company's profitability trajectory in the near term.

Accel plans to continue its focus on expanding its national footprint and leveraging legislative changes favorable to the gaming sector. Investors and market watchers will likely keep a close eye on how these strategies unfold in upcoming quarters, particularly in how they impact both top-line growth and bottom-line health.

For more detailed information and to follow up on future updates, interested parties can access the investor conference call held on May 8, 2024, through Accel's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Accel Entertainment Inc for further details.

