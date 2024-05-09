Altus Power Inc (AMPS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts

Robust Growth in Revenue and Net Income Amid Expanding Solar Portfolio

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $40.7 million, a 38% increase year-over-year, closely aligning with estimates of $40.78 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $4.1 million, significantly surpassing the estimated net income of $13.94 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Realized positive EPS, exceeding the estimated loss per share of -$0.07.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew to $19.7 million, up 23% from the previous year, indicating strong operational efficiency.
  • Customer Growth: Added approximately 4,000 Community Solar customers, expanding the total to over 24,000.
  • Portfolio Expansion: Increased solar portfolio size by 45% year-over-year to 981 MW.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with a robust cash balance of $204 million, supporting ongoing financial stability and growth initiatives.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Altus Power Inc (AMPS, Financial), a leading developer and operator of photovoltaic and energy storage systems in the United States, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company's detailed performance was disclosed in its recent 8-K filing.

Financial Performance Overview

Altus Power reported a significant increase in its quarterly revenues, reaching $40.7 million, which marks a 38% rise from $29.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. This performance notably surpasses the analyst estimates of $40.78 million for the quarter. The company's GAAP net income also saw an increase, totaling $4.1 million, up from $3.8 million reported in the same period last year. This growth in net income and revenue reflects the successful expansion of Altus Power's solar facilities and customer base over the past year.

Operational and Business Highlights

During the quarter, Altus Power added approximately 4,000 Community Solar customers, bringing its total to over 24,000. The company also reported a 45% increase in its portfolio size to 981 MW compared to the first quarter of 2023. Noteworthy developments include the commencement of construction projects in partnership with CBRE Investment Management in Maryland, emphasizing Altus Power's position as the largest owner of commercial scale solar assets in the US.

Adjusted EBITDA and Future Outlook

The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $19.7 million, a 23% increase from $16.0 million in the prior year's first quarter. Altus Power reaffirmed its 2024 guidance, expecting operating revenues in the range of $200-222 million and adjusted EBITDA between $115-135 million. These projections represent significant growth over the previous year and underscore the company's optimistic outlook on the clean energy sector's dynamics.

Strategic Developments and Management Commentary

Gregg Felton, CEO of Altus Power, commented on the company's strategic position and future prospects. He highlighted the increasing demand for clean power solutions driven by rising retail rates and the growth in sectors such as artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. Felton's remarks reflect confidence in the company's ongoing initiatives and its ability to capitalize on market opportunities.

Investor Relations and Financial Health

The quarter also marked a notable addition to Altus Power's team, with Alison Sternberg joining as Head of Investor Relations. The company ended the quarter with a strong cash balance of $204 million, providing a solid foundation for its financing plans and future growth initiatives.

Conclusion

Altus Power Inc's first quarter results for 2024 demonstrate robust financial health and strategic expansion in the renewable energy market. With significant increases in revenue and net income, alongside a growing customer base and solar portfolio, Altus Power is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of growth and capitalize on the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full earnings report and financial statements available on the Altus Power website and the SEC filing linked above.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Altus Power Inc for further details.

