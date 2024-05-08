Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) Reports Remarkable Fiscal Q1 2024 Results, Surpassing Revenue Expectations

Significant Growth in Net Income and Operational Efficiency Highlighted

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $210.7 million, significantly improved from a net loss of $0.4 million in the same period last year, surpassing estimates of $50.7 million.
  • Revenue: $179.3 million, up 48.6% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $154.67 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Not explicitly stated, but implied significant improvement given the substantial increase in net income.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $88.0 million from $40.3 million in the prior year, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $98.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, demonstrating a strengthened balance sheet.
  • Bitcoin Mining: Earned 2,825 self-mined bitcoin, establishing a record as the highest among North American publicly listed miners.
  • Infrastructure Expansion: Managed approximately 745 megawatts of infrastructure, marking the largest owned infrastructure footprint among publicly listed miners in North America.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ, Financial), a leading player in the blockchain and AI infrastructure sector, announced its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024, revealing substantial improvements across key financial metrics. The company released these details in its 8-K filing.

1788984111206133760.png

Company Overview

Core Scientific Inc operates primarily through two segments: Equipment Sales and Hosting, and Mining. The company offers blockchain infrastructure and hosting services, alongside engaging in digital asset mining. It generates revenue through consumption-based contracts and by operating its own equipment in blockchain transaction processing, for which it earns digital currencies.

Financial Performance Highlights

The fiscal first quarter of 2024 was marked by a net income of $210.7 million, a dramatic turnaround from a net loss of $0.4 million in the same period last year. This improvement includes a significant gain on extinguishment of prior obligations amounting to $143.8 million. Total revenue reached $179.3 million, up from $120.7 million year-over-year, driven by a 134% increase in the price of bitcoin and enhanced mining efficiency.

Operating income saw a substantial rise to $55.2 million from $7.6 million in the prior year's first quarter. The adjusted EBITDA also increased significantly to $88.0 million, up from $40.3 million, reflecting robust operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Operational Achievements

During the quarter, Core Scientific mined 2,825 bitcoins, making it the top self-mining company in North America. The total operational hash rate stood at 25.5 EH/s, with self-mining at 19.3 EH/s and hosting at 6.2 EH/s. The company also expanded its hosting capacity by delivering 16 MW of infrastructure to a high-performance computing customer ahead of schedule and deployed 28,400 new S19j XP miners.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

CEO Adam Sullivan highlighted the strategic advancements made in the quarter, including debt reduction, cash position improvement, and deployment of new generation miners. Looking ahead, Core Scientific plans to transform over 500 megawatts of its operational infrastructure to host high-performance computing, capitalizing on the strong demand for data center capacity.

Financial Health and Investments

The balance sheet was strengthened, ending the quarter with $98.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company also retired $19 million in obligations shortly after the quarter ended, further solidifying its financial position.

Analysis and Industry Position

The reported earnings significantly surpassed the estimated earnings per share of $0.13 and estimated net income of $50.70 million for the quarter, showcasing Core Scientific's strong market position and operational success. The company's focus on efficiency and strategic expansion has positioned it well within the competitive landscape of digital asset mining and blockchain infrastructure.

For detailed investor insights and the future corporate strategy, Core Scientific will host a conference call and live webcast, which can be accessed through their investor relations page.

Core Scientific's impressive Q1 performance not only underscores its leadership in the blockchain and digital mining sectors but also reflects a well-executed strategy in a dynamic market environment, promising continued growth and innovation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Core Scientific Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.