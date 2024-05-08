Excelerate Energy Inc (EE) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts

Strong Performance Driven by Strategic Partnerships and Efficient Operations

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $200.1 million for Q1 2024, surpassing the estimate of $187.57 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $28.1 million, significantly exceeding the estimated $5.35 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.24, above the estimated $0.18.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on June 6, 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $75.4 million for the quarter.
  • Liquidity: Held $578.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2024.
  • Strategic Developments: Signed a long-term contract for LNG supply with QatarEnergy and commenced a 10-year charter with Petrobras.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, Excelerate Energy Inc (EE, Financial) unveiled its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company reported a net income of $28.1 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of $75.4 million, signaling robust operational efficiency and strategic execution.

1788987750104592384.png

Excelerate Energy, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a pioneer in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, offering comprehensive regasification services and LNG solutions globally. The company's strategic initiatives, including a 10-year charter with Petrobras and a long-term LNG purchase agreement with QatarEnergy, underscore its commitment to expanding its operational footprint and securing long-term revenue streams.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Developments

The first quarter of 2024 saw Excelerate Energy achieving a revenue of $200.1 million, a notable increase from the analyst's expectation of $187.57 million. This revenue marks a decrease from the previous quarter's $240.1 million but shows a decline from $211.1 million year-over-year. The company attributed the sequential and annual fluctuations primarily to operational timing and adjustments in vessel operating costs and administrative expenses.

Operational income stood at $45.2 million, with net income reaching $28.1 million, reflecting a decrease from the previous year's $30.7 million. Despite these variations, the company has successfully maintained a strong profitability ratio, supported by increased charter activities and rate adjustments implemented in 2023.

Capital and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, Excelerate Energy reported a robust liquidity position with $578.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company has no outstanding borrowings under its $350 million revolving credit facility, demonstrating strong financial health and operational stability.

Outlook and Forward Strategies

Looking ahead, Excelerate Energy reaffirms its full-year guidance for 2024, expecting an adjusted EBITDA between $315 million and $335 million. The company plans to deploy between $70 million and $80 million in committed growth capital expenditures, focusing on both inorganic and organic growth opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

Investor and Analyst Expectations

The management's strategic focus on expanding global partnerships and investing in growth-oriented projects has been well-received by investors. Excelerate's commitment to enhancing its service offerings and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities positions it favorably for sustained growth in the evolving energy sector.

Excelerate Energy's first-quarter performance, marked by revenue surpassing analyst forecasts and strategic capital deployment, sets a positive tone for its 2024 fiscal year. As the company continues to execute on its business model and expand its global footprint, it remains a noteworthy entity in the LNG and energy markets.

For further details on Excelerate Energy's financial performance and strategic initiatives, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full earnings report and participate in upcoming investor discussions.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Excelerate Energy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.