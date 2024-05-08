On May 8, 2024, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI, Financial) announced its first-quarter financial results for the year 2024, showcasing significant growth in net income and earnings per share. The company released its findings through an 8-K filing, which also included reaffirmed guidance for the remainder of the year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, a leading provider of secure information delivery services, operates primarily in the United States, offering a scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. The company specializes in cloud fax business and provides communication and digital signature solutions that facilitate secure and cooperative information exchange across various boundaries.

Financial Highlights and Performance

For Q1 2024, CCSI reported a decrease in quarterly revenues by 3.6% to $88.1 million, down from $91.5 million in Q1 2023. This decline was primarily attributed to a decrease in the Small office home office (SoHo) business, although partially offset by gains in the Corporate business segment. Despite the revenue dip, the company achieved a record GAAP net income of $26.4 million, a substantial increase from $15.5 million in the previous year, representing a growth of 70.6%. This increase in net income was driven by higher income from operations and gains from debt extinguishment and foreign exchange revaluation.

The company also reported a significant increase in GAAP net income per diluted share, which rose by 75.6% to $1.37 in Q1 2024 from $0.78 in Q1 2023. Adjusted non-GAAP net income saw a rise to $29.8 million from $22.0 million, and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share increased by 40.9% to $1.55.

Strategic Financial Management

CCSI's strategic initiatives in capital allocation have been robust, with $63.5 million spent on debt repurchase and a modest amount on common stock repurchases. These actions have effectively reduced the company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3.2, marking progress towards a leverage ratio of less than 3x. The company ended the quarter with $61.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Furthermore, the company's free cash flow increased by 21.6% to $35.8 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency and financial health. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $48.1 million, up from $44.2 million in Q1 2023, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 54.5%, indicating improved profitability.

Future Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, CCSI has reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting revenues between $338 million and $353 million and an Adjusted EBITDA between $182 million and $194 million. The Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are projected to be in the range of $5.08 to $5.31.

The company's performance in Q1 2024 not only reflects its resilience in navigating market challenges but also its capability to leverage strategic opportunities for growth. With a strong start to the year, CCSI is well-positioned to meet its financial targets and continue its trajectory of robust financial performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc for further details.