May 09, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 09, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hirokazu Umeda

Panasonic Holdings Corporation - Group CFO, Executive VP & Representative Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Junya Ayada

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kenji Yasui

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Analyst

* Kota Ezawa

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Mikio Hirakawa

BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Yasuo Nakane

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Global Head of Technology Research & Senior Analyst

* Yu Okazaki

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



I'd like to now present the fiscal 2024 financial results as well as fiscal 2025 financial forecast. This is a summary.