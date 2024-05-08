Lesaka Technologies Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Earnings: A Closer Look at Performance Metrics and Financial Health

Despite Revenue Growth, Lesaka Faces Challenges with Net Losses

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $138.2 million, up 3% year-over-year, but fell short of estimates of $145.53 million.
  • Net Loss: Reduced to $4.0 million, showing a 27% improvement year-over-year in ZAR, but was higher than the estimated net loss of $3.35 million.
  • GAAP Loss Per Share: Improved by 30% to $0.06, but was higher than the estimated loss per share of $0.05.
  • Operating Income: Turned positive at $0.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Group Adjusted EBITDA: Increased significantly by 47% in ZAR to $9.7 million, surpassing the upper end of Q3 2024 guidance.
  • Consumer Division Revenue: Grew by 19% year-over-year in ZAR to $17.9 million, with Segment Adjusted EBITDA increasing by 178% in ZAR.
  • Net Debt to Group Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: Improved to 2.6 times from 4.2 times in Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, Lesaka Technologies Inc. (LSAK, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2024, through an 8-K filing. The company, a prominent player in the fintech sector in Southern Africa, reported a revenue increase and a reduction in net loss, indicating a mixed financial performance amidst operational adjustments and market challenges.

1788996880844353536.png

Company Overview

Lesaka Technologies Inc provides innovative payment and financial technology solutions primarily in South Africa, operating through two segments: Merchant and Consumer. The Merchant segment, which is the major revenue contributor, offers goods and services to corporate entities and earns fees through processing activities. The Consumer segment provides financial services like bank accounts and loans to individual customers, generating revenue through service fees.

Financial Performance Insights

For Q3 2024, Lesaka Technologies reported a revenue of $138.2 million, marking a 3% increase from $134.0 million in the same quarter the previous year. This growth reflects stronger transaction volumes and increased service offerings. However, the company recorded a net loss of $4.0 million, an improvement from a $5.8 million loss in Q3 2023, showing a 27% betterment in net losses year-over-year.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

The Merchant Division's revenue rose to $121.0 million, up 8% from the prior year, driven by higher sales of prepaid airtime and other value-added services. The Consumer Division also saw a significant revenue increase of 19% to $17.9 million, attributed to higher transaction fees and lending revenues. Despite these gains, the company's profitability is still under pressure due to ongoing operational costs and competitive market conditions.

Lesaka's adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $9.7 million, up 47% from $7.0 million in Q3 2023, surpassing the upper end of the company's guidance. This increase is a positive indicator of operational efficiency and cost management. However, the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, although improved to 2.6 from 4.2 a year ago, remains a point of concern, highlighting the company's ongoing leverage issues.

Strategic Movements and Outlook

Lesaka's management remains optimistic about future growth, particularly with the anticipated completion of the Adumo acquisition, which is expected to accelerate organic growth and strengthen the company's market position in Southern Africa. The company has reaffirmed its revenue guidance for fiscal 2024 and raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook, reflecting confidence in its operational strategies and market opportunities.

Conclusion

While Lesaka Technologies Inc. shows promising improvements in revenue and operational efficiency, the persistent net losses and debt levels pose challenges. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how the company navigates these challenges and capitalizes on its strategic initiatives in the coming quarters. For more detailed financial analysis and future updates on Lesaka Technologies, stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

For further information, please refer to the company's detailed earnings presentation on the Investor Relations page of Lesaka's website, and join the upcoming webcast and conference call to discuss these results.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lesaka Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.