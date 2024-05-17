Quest Resource Holding Corp Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Results: Revenue Dip Amidst Profit Growth

Despite Revenue Decline, QRHC Achieves Notable Gains in Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

Summary
  • Revenue: $72.7 million, a slight decrease of 2.0% year-over-year, marginally above the estimated $72.60 million.
  • Gross Profit: Increased by 11.1% to $14.0 million, reflecting efficiency gains and business expansion.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 19.3% from 17.0% in the prior year, indicating better profitability per dollar of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Rose significantly by 28.4% to $5.1 million, underscoring operational efficiency.
  • Adjusted Net Income Per Share: Increased to $0.08 from $0.03 year-over-year, surpassing the quarterly EPS estimate of $0.02.
  • GAAP Net Loss Per Share: Improved to -$0.03 from -$0.10 in the first quarter of 2023, indicating reduced losses per share.
  • New Business Wins: Achieved a record number of client acquisitions, expected to significantly boost future revenues.
Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its recent 8-K filing. The company, a prominent national provider of waste and recycling services, reported a slight revenue decrease but significant improvements in profitability metrics, underscoring its strategic business expansions and operational efficiencies.

Financial Performance Overview

For Q1 2024, QRHC posted revenue of $72.7 million, a 2.0% decrease from $74.1 million in the same quarter the previous year, narrowly missing analyst expectations of $72.6 million. Despite the top-line contraction, the company achieved a gross profit of $14.0 million, reflecting an 11.1% increase year-over-year, and a gross margin improvement to 19.3% from 17.0%. This growth in profitability highlights QRHC's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

The company reported a GAAP net loss per share of $0.03, an improvement from a loss of $0.10 per share in Q1 2023, aligning with analyst estimates. Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant rise of 28.4%, reaching $5.1 million, compared to $4.0 million in the prior year, indicating robust underlying operational performance.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

QRHC's operational strategy in the quarter was marked by a record number of new client acquisitions, attributed to enhanced service offerings and aggressive business development initiatives. Notably, the company secured two major clients expected to generate substantial annual revenues and provide incremental growth opportunities. The introduction of an automated accounts payable processing module powered by artificial intelligence has also optimized invoice processing, supporting the company's zero-touch initiative.

Strategically, QRHC extended the maturity dates of its existing credit facilities, providing more flexibility and stability for future operations. These moves are part of a broader effort to solidify QRHC's market position as a preferred provider in the environmental waste and recycling services sector.

Looking Ahead

President and CEO S. Ray Hatch expressed optimism about the company's trajectory, citing the strong pipeline and strategic initiatives that are expected to drive continued growth and margin expansion. Hatch emphasized the importance of deepening client relationships and expanding service offerings as key drivers of long-term engagement and success.

QRHC's focus remains on leveraging its platform to enhance client value and achieve sustainable growth, with the management team confident in the company's direction and strategy.

Investor Communications

Quest Resource Holding Corp will host an earnings conference call on May 9, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET to discuss these results and provide additional insights into the company's strategies and outlook. Interested parties can access the call through QRHC's investor relations website or by dialing in directly.

Overall, while facing a slight revenue setback, QRHC's first-quarter results demonstrate effective management and strategic positioning, which could bode well for future performance. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how the company's strategic initiatives unfold in the upcoming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Quest Resource Holding Corp for further details.

