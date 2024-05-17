Insider Sale at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Gregory Burns, Director at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company on 2024-05-09. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc operates as a bank holding company and financial services provider, offering a range of banking products, including investment, mortgage, insurance, and comprehensive wealth management services, primarily in the United States.

The shares were sold at a price of $83 each, resulting in a total amount of $124,500. This sale by the insider has followed a pattern observed over the past year, where Gregory Burns has sold a total of 1,500 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The company's market cap stands at approximately $6.45 billion, with the stock price having a price-earnings ratio of 11.96. This ratio is above the industry median of 9.575, indicating a higher valuation relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $100.90, suggesting that Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The insider transaction history for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, but there have been 14 insider sells in the same period.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent trading activities and financial metrics.

