May 09, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Makoto Uchida, President and Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Ma, Chief Financial Officer.



Uchida-san.



Makoto Uchida - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, CEO, President & Director



Thank you for joining us for Nissan's fourth quarter results for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024. Today, we will recap the progress achieved during the Nissan NEXT midterm plan, which concluded at the end of fiscal year 2023. And Stephen will take you through the details of our full year and fourth quarter results. I will then explain our outlook for the new fiscal year and priorities of our new business plan, The Arc.



Fiscal year 2023 -- excuse me. We focus on the 3 areas under Nissan NEXT: Rationalization of both our product portfolio and production capacity,