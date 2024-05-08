On May 8, 2024, Maurizio Nicolelli, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, sold 12,000 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial) as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider activities noted over the past year, characterized by 5 insider sales and no insider buys.

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial) specializes in operations management and analytics, providing solutions to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness. The company operates globally, serving industries such as insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services.

On the date of the sale, shares of ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial) were priced at $30.66. The company's market cap stood at approximately $4.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio was recorded at 28.31, slightly above the industry median of 27.5.

According to the GF Value assessment, the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, based on a GF Value of $39.38. This valuation is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

The insider trend for ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial) over the past year shows a preference for selling, with no purchases reported among insiders.

This recent transaction by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company, providing a snapshot of insider sentiment and activity within ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial).

