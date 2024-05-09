On May 9, 2024, Spencer Neumann, Chief Financial Officer of Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), sold 564 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,129 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), a leading streaming entertainment service, offers a wide variety of award-winning TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen.

Shares of Netflix Inc were priced at $613.08 on the day of the sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $263.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 42.39, indicating a valuation higher than the industry median of 19.3.

The GF Value of the stock is $477.14, suggesting that Netflix Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor for past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 49 insider sells at Netflix Inc, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

This recent transaction by the insider continues the trend of sales observed within the company over the past year.

