Q4 2024 Larsen and Toubro Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / NTS GMT

Parameswaran Ramakrishnan - Larsen & Toubro Limited - VP of Corporate Accounts & IR



Thank you, Reo. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to all of you into the Q4 FY '24 earnings call of Larsen & Toubro Limited. We also have with us on the call today, Mr. R. Shankar Raman, Whole Time Director, President and Chief Financial Officer of the company.



The earnings presentation was uploaded on the stock exchange and on our website at around 6:40 p.m. I hope you had a chance to have a quick look at the numbers. As per practice, instead of going through the entire presentation, I will first walk you through the important milestones and achievements for the year, followed by our progress in our strategic