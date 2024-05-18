Blake Bell, President of Global Services at Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD, Financial), sold 4,100 shares of the company on May 8, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc is a logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company offers a range of services including air and ocean freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution, and customized logistics solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,100 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company has seen a total of 3 insider sells and 0 insider buys during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc were priced at $116.99, resulting in a market cap of approximately $16.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.07, which is above both the industry median of 14.72 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43. The GF Value of $81.67 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

