On May 9, 2024, Director Kate Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop Inc (WING, Financial) as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $394.57 each.

Wingstop Inc operates as a franchisor of restaurants specializing in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company has grown its brand across the United States and several international markets, offering a variety of flavors to cater to diverse consumer tastes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 750 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend within the company, where there have been 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

As of the latest transaction, Wingstop Inc holds a market cap of $11.45 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 138.80, significantly above both the industry median of 22.52 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Wingstop Inc is calculated at $263.63, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.5.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating market positions based on recent insider activities and the company's valuation metrics.

