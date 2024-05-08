On May 8, 2024, Michael Hawkins, Executive Vice President of Sales at Workiva Inc (WK, Financial), sold 3,435 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 22,761 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Workiva Inc (WK, Financial) specializes in providing cloud-based solutions for connected reporting across various business needs including regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting. The platform aids organizations in data collection, aggregation, reporting, and analysis.

On the date of the sale, shares of Workiva Inc were priced at $81.46. The company's market cap stood at approximately $4.51 billion.

The GF Value of the stock is $112.11, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73. This suggests that Workiva Inc is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is derived from historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and nine insider sells at Workiva Inc, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

This transaction follows a pattern of insider activity where sales outnumber purchases, suggesting that insiders might be taking profits or reallocating their investments based on personal financial strategies rather than company fundamentals.

