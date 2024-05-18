Unveiling Gen Digital (GEN)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right?

A Comprehensive Guide to Gen Digital's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On a day when Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) saw a significant daily gain of 15.34%, and a commendable three-month gain of 10.53%, investors are keenly eyeing its financial metrics. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.95, the critical question arises: Is Gen Digital modestly undervalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Gen Digital, encouraging investors to explore the intrinsic worth of this cybersecurity titan.

Company Overview

Gen Digital Inc operates at the forefront of cybersecurity, specializing in security, identity protection, and privacy solutions through well-known brands such as Norton, Avast, and LifeLock. With a current stock price of $23.46 and a GF Value of $28.49, Gen Digital appears to be modestly undervalued. This valuation suggests a potential undervaluation gap, offering an intriguing entry point for value investors. The company boasts a robust market cap of $14.90 billion, underlining its significant presence in the cybersecurity sector.

1789169738820251648.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure, reflecting the true value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For Gen Digital, the GF Value suggests the stock is currently traded below its intrinsic value, indicating a promising investment with potentially higher future returns.

1789169705622335488.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies like Gen Digital requires an understanding of their financial health. The company's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05 is lower than 95.32% of its peers in the software industry, signaling potential financial risk. This aspect, coupled with a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10, suggests that Gen Digital's financial structure could be better optimized to weather economic downturns.

1789169757883363328.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Despite financial concerns, Gen Digital has maintained profitability, with an impressive operating margin of 29.77%, ranking better than 95.4% of its industry counterparts. The company's growth metrics, such as a 3-year average revenue growth rate of 11.4%, although moderate, still position it favorably for future expansion. However, its EBITDA growth rate lags behind industry averages, which could be a point of concern for growth-focused investors.

Value Creation Analysis

A key indicator of a company's profitability and value creation is the comparison of its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Gen Digital's ROIC of 23.11 significantly surpasses its WACC of 9.28, indicating efficient management and promising value creation for shareholders.

1789169776313135104.png

Conclusion

While Gen Digital (GEN, Financial) presents a mixed financial picture, its current market valuation suggests it is modestly undervalued. This assessment, combined with strong profitability metrics and solid value creation, makes it an attractive option for value investors. For a deeper financial analysis, visit Gen Digital's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.