Unveiling Akamai Technologies (AKAM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Detailed Analysis of Akamai Technologies' Intrinsic Value and Market Performance

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial) recently experienced a significant daily loss of 11%, culminating in a 3-month decline of 28.94%. Despite these figures, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 4.02. This analysis seeks to determine whether Akamai Technologies is indeed modestly undervalued as suggested by the GF Value, which currently estimates its fair value at $118.31.

Company Overview

Akamai Technologies operates a robust content delivery network (CDN), enhancing the speed, security, and quality with which its customers deliver content to their end-users. With over 325,000 servers spread across more than 1,000 cities worldwide, Akamai not only dominates the CDN space but also offers substantial services in security and cloud computing. Currently, the company's market cap stands at $13.90 billion, with sales reaching $3.90 billion and an operating margin of 18.44%.

1789169751138922496.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For Akamai Technologies, the GF Value suggests a fair market value of $118.31 per share, significantly above the current price of $91.19. This discrepancy indicates that Akamai Technologies (AKAM, Financial) is modestly undervalued, presenting a potentially higher future return given its current market position.

1789169730846879744.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Akamai Technologies' financial strength is crucial for assessing its risk of capital loss. The company's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.19, positioning it lower than 86.53% of its peers in the software industry. Despite this, its overall financial strength is rated 6 out of 10, indicating a fair level of financial health.

1789169770042650624.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Akamai has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a strong operating margin of 18.44%, ranking better than 87.53% of companies in the software industry. However, its growth rates, including a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 8.2%, position it below more than half of its industry counterparts.

ROIC vs. WACC

The comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) further elucidates Akamai's value creation capability. Currently, Akamai's ROIC of 7.85 is slightly below its WACC of 8, suggesting challenges in generating excess returns over its capital costs.

1789169787889414144.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Akamai Technologies (AKAM, Financial) exhibits strong profitability and a solid market position, its current valuation below the GF Value suggests it is modestly undervalued. Investors should consider this potential opportunity for higher long-term returns. For more detailed financial insights into Akamai Technologies, explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.