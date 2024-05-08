Q4 2023 Arm Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Ian Thornton - Arm Holdings PLC - IR



Thank you very much. Good morning and good afternoon, everybody. My name is Ian Thornton, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Arm. I would like to welcome everyone to our earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.



I'm joined today by Rene Haas, the Chief Executive Officer of Arm, and Jason Child, Arm's Chief Financial Officer.



Hopefully, you will all have downloaded and read the shareholder letter. If not, it is available on the Arm Investor Relations website at investors.arm.com. The shareholder letter provides a rich update on our strategic progress in the quarter.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, Arm will discuss forecasts, targets, and other forward-looking information regarding the company and its financial results. While these statements represent our best current judgment about future results and performance as of today, our actual results are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ