Q1 2024 Kao Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

4452.T - Kao Corp

Q1 2024 Kao Corp Earnings Presentation

May 09, 2024 / NTS GMT



Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you for attending our financial results briefing for the 3 months ended March 31, 2024. I will walk through the materials in your hand in order. First of all, please turn to Page 5. To summarize the first quarter, we have achieved profits that exceeded the plan as K27 progressed smoothly after the structural reform. The following 4 points are the result of our efforts since last year. First, we generated profits through structural reforms. The effect of reducing fixed costs in Merries has begun to emerge and the adjusted selling prices through high value-added products are beginning to penetrate, which means that the earning power is starting to recover.



Secondly, by focusing on marketing and increasing customer