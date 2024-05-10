Full Year 2024 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 10, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 10, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Boris Shkolnik

* Frank Drewalowski

Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & Endoscopic Solutions Division Head

* Izumi Tatsuya

Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO

* Seiji Kuramoto

* Stefan Kaufmann

Olympus Corporation - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director

* Takaaki Sakurai

Olympus Corporation - VP of IR



=====================

Stefan Kaufmann - Olympus Corporation - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. I'm Stefan Kaufmann, CEO of Olympus Corporation. I would like to thank you for participating in this conference.



Fiscal year 2024 provided us with numerous challenges. In this environment, our organization and people have proven to be resilient our business model to be robust and our relationship with our customers to be stable.



For fiscal year 2025, we are confident that we will