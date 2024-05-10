May 10, 2024 / NTS GMT

Atsuro Uchida -



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Uchida, Executive Manager of Investor Relations at Mitsui Fudosan. I will explain the details of our results for the fiscal year ended March 2024. Similar to previous briefings, I will use the financial results and business highlights materials dated May 10, which are available on our website. Let's get started.



I will begin with an overview of the full year results for fiscal 2023. Please turn to Page 3 of the presentation materials. As shown in the blue box in the upper part of the page and the table, Mitsui Fudosan reported year-on-year growth across the board for operating revenue, operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent. Once more, we were able to set new record highs as well as beating our forecast for fiscal 2023. These results marked the 12th consecutive new record high for operating revenues and the second consecutive new record highs for each of operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent.



ROE for fiscal 2023 was 7.5%. EPS adjusted for the 1 to 3 stock split implemented on