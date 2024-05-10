Full Year 2024 SBI Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 10, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Yoshitaka Kitao

SBI Holdings, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO



Yoshitaka Kitao - SBI Holdings, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO



Thank you very much for this big turnout on the website, about 90 people are participating online. This is going to be a long meeting, 2 hours or so. So please give -- please do not give up on us and stay with us to the end.



Now FY 2023 results announcement as to numbers, already announced. So I'm not going into details, but revenue JPY 1.2 trillion. So it exceeded the JPY 1 trillion mark. This is the, I think, first time as a full year. And then up 26.5%. Pretax income, JPY 141 billion, up 38.6% The net profit, JPY 113.616 billion, up 58.5%. And the profit attributable to owners of the company, it is JPY 7.243 billion, up 146.1%. ROE went down when we acquired Shinsei Bank, but now ROE is recovering. And we are targeting at 10%. And it's just a question of time