Q1 2024 KT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



(interpreted) Good morning and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call. Now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2024 first quarter earnings results by KT. We would like to have welcoming remarks from KT's IRO, and the CFO will present earnings results and entertain your questions. (Operator Instructions)



Now we would like to turn the conference over to KT's IRO.



Unidentified Company Representative



(interpreted) Good morning. I'm KT's IRO, Young-Yoon Yun, we will commence KT's first quarter 2024 earnings presentation. This earnings release call is being webcast live on our website, and you can make use of the presentation slides as you listen in on the call.



Please be reminded that today's presentation includes financial estimates and operating results under the key IFRS standards, which are yet to be reviewed by an outside auditor. We, hence, cannot ensure accuracy nor completeness of financial and business data, aside from historical actuals. So we ask that you note that these figures may be subject to changes.



