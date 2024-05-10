Full Year 2024 Itochu Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 10, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Keita Ishii
ITOCHU Corporation - President, COO & Director
Keita Ishii - ITOCHU Corporation - President, COO & Director
Good morning, everyone. I am Ishii, President of ITOCHU Corporation. Let me explain our FY 2024 business results and the FY 2025 management plan. On April 3, we only released an overview of the FY 2025 management plan. So today, I will intend to go over this in more detail. First, let's look at FY 2024 business results summary released on May 8. Please turn to Page 2.
This shows the summary of our FY 2024 business results. Consolidated net profit amounted to JPY 801.8 billion, reaching JPY 800 billion for the third consecutive year. Based on the solid earnings base centered on ITOCHU's distinctive strength in non-resource sector, we established a new growth foundation for the future taking swift and steady measures to address future concerns in addition to securing profit contributions from
