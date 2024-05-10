May 10, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bharat Petroleum Limited Q4 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by PhillipCapital India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Tiwari from PhillipCapital India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Tiwari.
Nitin Tiwari - PhillipCapital(India)Pvt. Ltd. - Research Division - Research Analyst
Thanks, Manav. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, apologies for the slight delay that we just faced because there was a technical issue because of which we got disconnected. So apologies for that again. And on behalf of PhillipCapital, I welcome everyone to BPCL's Fourth Quarter and FY '24 Earnings Call. We have the pleasure of having with us the senior management team of BPCL led by the CMD of BPCL, Mr. G. Krishnakumar.
Without much ado, I'll hand over the floor to the management for their opening remarks, which shall be followed by a Q&A
Q4 2024 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...